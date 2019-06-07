Media advisory - Minister Bains to discuss succeeding in a globally competitive digital economy

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will discuss how Canada can remain competitive and succeed in the global economy at the Conference of Montreal hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas. The discussion will explore the steps the government is taking with the Innovation and Skills Plan and Canada's Digital Charter.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. (ET) Location: Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal 900 De la Gauchetière Street West Montréal, Quebec

The discussion will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

