Media Advisory - Minister Bains to attend signing of EU-Canada cluster cooperation arrangement

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will participate in a signing ceremony to enable cooperation between European clusters and Canada's Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Location: Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning,

Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation Building

205 Humber College Blvd

Toronto, ON

M9W 5L7

A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook. To view it, please visit Canadian Innovation at the time of the event.

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

