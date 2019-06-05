Media Advisory - Minister Bains to attend signing of EU-Canada cluster cooperation arrangement Français
OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will participate in a signing ceremony to enable cooperation between European clusters and Canada's Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
Thursday, June 6, 2019
9:30 a.m.
Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning,
A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook. To view it, please visit Canadian Innovation at the time of the event.
