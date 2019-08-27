Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Kent Hehr to Announce Funding for Indigenous Languages in Southern Alberta

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will announce funding to support the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous Languages in Calgary and the surrounding area

CALGARY, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will announce investments in support of Indigenous languages in Calgary and the surrounding area on Wednesday. Mr. Hehr will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Elizabeth Fry Society

1731 – 10 Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

