MEDIA ADVISORY - Meet the group of winners of the $32,000,000 jackpot
Oct 15, 2024, 10:40 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to meet the group of winners who took home the $32,000,000 Gold Ball jackpot in the October 9 Lotto 6/49 draw. The winners will meet for the first time at the event!
The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at Loto-Québec's head office, 500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, in Montréal.
Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas, Spokesperson and Media Relations Director, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5208, [email protected]
