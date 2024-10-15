MEDIA ADVISORY - Meet the group of winners of the $32,000,000 jackpot

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to meet the group of winners who took home the $32,000,000 Gold Ball jackpot in the October 9 Lotto 6/49 draw. The winners will meet for the first time at the event!

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at Loto-Québec's head office, 500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, in Montréal.

Please email [email protected] to confirm your attendance.

In Summary

What: Meet the group of winners of the $32M Lotto 6/49 jackpot



When: Wednesday, October 16 at 11 a.m.



Where: Loto-Québec

500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Montréal



RSVP: [email protected]

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Source and for more information: Renaud Dugas, Spokesperson and Media Relations Director, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5208, [email protected]