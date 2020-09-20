DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update on Hurricane Teddy on Monday, September 21, 2020. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will discuss the latest information about the storm.

Given the current restrictions with COVID-19, the briefing will be held by teleconference.

Event: Technical briefing (bilingual)

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)

Phone: 1-866-805-7923 / 1-613-960-7518

Code: 2850640#

Media will have the opportunity to ask questions. Media are asked to call 15 minutes before the briefing to register. Late registrants may not be able to join the conference.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

