Media advisory - Maestria: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Montréal's Largest-Ever Residential Real Estate Development

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Serge Goulet, President, Devimco Immobilier, Normand Bélanger, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ development capital fund, and Pierre Pelletier, Senior Vice‐President, Opportunity and Development Funds, Fiera Properties, invite media representatives to attend the groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction on the $700-million Maestria project.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019, starting at 10 a.m., at the project sales office.

New renderings of the project, the architectural and artistic visions chosen for its execution, and the construction timetable will be presented. In addition, a promotional video with an extraordinary artistic approach will be premiered.

The project partners' representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews following the ceremony.

WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for Maestria, the largest mixed-use real estate project ever to be built in Montréal



WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Tour of the sales office and model units Performances by artists (singer, painter, dancer) 10:30 a.m. Speeches and official groundbreaking ceremony



WHO: Serge Goulet, President, Devimco Immobilier

Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Pierre Pelletier, fund manager and Senior Vice‐President, Opportunity and Development Funds, Fiera Properties



WHERE: Project sales office, 300 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montréal* *Valet parking will be available onsite. The drop point will be on De Bleury Street, 20 metres south of Sainte-Catherine Street, in the left lane.

