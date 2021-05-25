Media Advisory - Law Society presents honorary LLD to the Honourable George Czutrin

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - At the May 27, 2021 Convocation meeting the Law Society will present a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) to the Honourable George Czutrin, for his dedication to access to family justice.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Throughout his career, Justice Czutrin has been a frequent writer, speaker and teacher on issues related to Family law. Under his leadership as Senior Judge of the Family Court, he championed the expansion of Unified Family Court, family justice, family court innovation, and access to family justice. His leadership, warmth and humility have earned him the respect of the judiciary, the legal profession, justice partners and the people of Ontario.

Read the Gazette article about Justice Czutrin.

Virtual Event Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: Convocation begins at 9 a.m.

Presentation at approximately: 9 a.m., followed by remarks by Justice Czutrin.

Access to the live webcast will be available on the morning of on LSO.ca.

The webcast will be available on-demand at the same link, approximately a week later.

Media representatives, please confirm your attendance in advance with the media contact below.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

