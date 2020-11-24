TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - At the November 27, 2020 Convocation meeting the Law Society of Ontario will present a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) to author, speaker, Holocaust survivor and educator Tibor "Max" Eisen.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

Mr. Eisen was born into an Orthodox Jewish family with two brothers and a baby sister in Moldava, Czechoslovakia. When he was 10 years old, Hungary occupied Slovakia and eventually in 1944, his family was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau where most of them were immediately murdered in gas chambers.

Mr. Eisen survived the concentration camps and the death march in January 1945 to Mauthausen, Melk and Ebensee. He was liberated by the American 761st Black Panther Tank Battalion on May 6, 1945.

In 2015 and 2016, Mr. Eisen testified in Germany at the trial of two former Auschwitz guards whom were convicted at their trials.

His memoirs By Chance Alone detail his experiences as a concentration camp survivor.

Virtual Event Details

Date: November 27, 2020

Time: Convocation begins at 9 a.m.

Presentation at approximately: 9 a.m., followed by remarks by Mr. Eisen

Access to the web cast will be available on the morning of on LSO.ca.

The webcast will be available on-demand at the same link, approximately a week later.

Media representatives, please confirm your attendance in advance with the media contact below.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

