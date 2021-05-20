TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The recipients of the Law Society Awards 2021 will be honoured at a virtual reception, hosted by Treasurer Teresa Donnelly.

Virtual Event Details

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m.

The following members of Ontario's legal professions will be recognized for their exceptional career achievements and contributions to their communities. Biographies are available here.

Law Society Medal

Peter Griffin

Eldon Horner

Judith Huddart

Susan Kyle

Candice S. Metallic

Janice Payne

Professor Poonam Puri

Lincoln Alexander Award

Rochelle Ivri

Laura Legge Award

Dr. Beverly Jacobs

J. Shirley Denison Award

Laurie E. Joe

William J. Simpson Distinguished Paralegal Award

Kathleen Cooper

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

