Media Advisory - Law Society Awards 2021: Recognizing Excellence
May 20, 2021, 09:15 ET
TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The recipients of the Law Society Awards 2021 will be honoured at a virtual reception, hosted by Treasurer Teresa Donnelly.
Virtual Event Details
Date: May 26, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m.
The event can be accessed via this link.
The following members of Ontario's legal professions will be recognized for their exceptional career achievements and contributions to their communities. Biographies are available here.
Law Society Medal
- Peter Griffin
- Eldon Horner
- Judith Huddart
- Susan Kyle
- Candice S. Metallic
- Janice Payne
- Professor Poonam Puri
Lincoln Alexander Award
Rochelle Ivri
Laura Legge Award
Dr. Beverly Jacobs
J. Shirley Denison Award
Laurie E. Joe
William J. Simpson Distinguished Paralegal Award
Kathleen Cooper
The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.
SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario
For further information: Jennifer Wing, Senior Communications Advisor, External Relations and Communications, [email protected]
The Law Society of Ontario
The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a duty to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice
