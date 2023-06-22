Media advisory: KPMG in Canada thought leaders ready to share insights and fuel discussions at Collision Conference Français

News provided by

KPMG LLP

22 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

KPMG spokespeople available for interviews at Toronto's largest tech conference

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada thought leaders are available for interviews at Collision Conference, North America's fastest growing tech conference from June 27-29 in Toronto.

WHAT: Collision Conference
WHEN: June 27-29, 2023
WHERE: Enercare Centre, 100 Princes' Blvd #1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
WEBSITECollision Conference

"We are thrilled to be part of this year's Collision Conference, a premier event that brings together innovators, disruptors, and thought leaders from across industries. As a sponsor and active participant, we are excited to fuel discussions, share our insights, and contribute to the vibrant exchange of ideas," says Zoe Willis, National Leader in Data, Digital and Analytics driving KPMG in Canada's Generative AI practice. "From moderating panel discussions to leading art of the possible master classes and giving keynote introductions, we are committed to fostering meaningful conversations that shape the future of technology and business. Collision Conference provides and exceptional platform for collaboration, learning, and networking, and we look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders and driving innovation together."

Here is a full list of KPMG-led master classes taking place during the conference:

Speaker

Session

Date

Time

Dan Wilson, Partner, Audit, Technology, Media and Telecommunications

 

Terry Liu, Partner, Accounting Advisory

With two guest speakers

A roadmap to capital markets readiness

 

Learn how capital markets can fuel growth and shareholder value.

 

Tuesday, June 27

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Joseph Mauceri, Partner, Tax Incentives Practice

 

Andrew McDowall, Executive Director, Tax Incentives Practice

Accelerate your growth: Demystifying government funding

 

Explore pathways to maximize opportunities and support innovation for your growing company.

 

Tuesday, June 27

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Katie Dunphy, Partner, ESG

 

Kevin Horgan, Manager, ESG

Improving access to capital amidst market uncertainty

 

Discover the key drivers of this evolving operating environment and highlight how best to prepare for a more ESG-focused future.

Thursday, June 29

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

KPMG partners will also be moderating panel discussions throughout the conference and can provide insights into the following:

KPMG Partner

Area of expertise

Zoe Willis, National Leader in Data, Digital and, Analytics, KPMG in Canada

Data and Digital:

•  AI readiness

•  Digital transformation

•  Data strategies

Kareem Sadek, Partner, Advisory, Emerging Tech Risk Leader and Cryptoassets & Blockchain Co-leader, KPMG in Canada

The state of crypto assets:

•  Emerging technologies, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse

•  Responsible AI

•  Crypto asset market, regulation

and institutional adoption

Daniel Resnick, Partner, Management Consulting, Customer Practice, KPMG in Canada

Financial services:

•  Embedded finance

•  Helping large organizations partner with technology firms

•  ESG considerations

Ally Karmali, Partner, ESG, KPMG in Canada

Data, Technology and ESG:

•  Canada's ESG Data and Technology ecosystem

•  A data-driven approach to Sustainability

Sustainability 2.0: from reporting to ESG implementation

Susie Cooke, Partner and National Leader, Tax Transformation, KPMG in Canada,

KPMG Global Tax Transformation Leader

 

Davin Gnanapragasam, Partner and National Practice Leader, Ignition Tax, KPMG in Canada

The evolution of technology in tax:

•  New tools in Tax

•  The future of the tax function, and the role technology plays in it

•  AI and international tax rules

Conor Moore, National Venture Capital (VC) Co-Leader, KPMG in the U.S.

State of the Global and U.S. venture capital market.

KPMG will also be making an announcement at the conference.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country. 

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca 

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: To request an interview with a KPMG spokesperson, please contact: Roula Meditskos, National Communications and Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, (416) 549-7982, [email protected]; Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth, National Communications and Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, (416) 777-8175, (416) 528-5324, [email protected]

Organization Profile

KPMG LLP