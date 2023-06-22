KPMG spokespeople available for interviews at Toronto's largest tech conference

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada thought leaders are available for interviews at Collision Conference, North America's fastest growing tech conference from June 27-29 in Toronto.

WHAT: Collision Conference

WHEN: June 27-29, 2023

WHERE: Enercare Centre, 100 Princes' Blvd #1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

WEBSITE: Collision Conference

"We are thrilled to be part of this year's Collision Conference, a premier event that brings together innovators, disruptors, and thought leaders from across industries. As a sponsor and active participant, we are excited to fuel discussions, share our insights, and contribute to the vibrant exchange of ideas," says Zoe Willis, National Leader in Data, Digital and Analytics driving KPMG in Canada's Generative AI practice. "From moderating panel discussions to leading art of the possible master classes and giving keynote introductions, we are committed to fostering meaningful conversations that shape the future of technology and business. Collision Conference provides and exceptional platform for collaboration, learning, and networking, and we look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders and driving innovation together."

Here is a full list of KPMG-led master classes taking place during the conference:

Speaker Session Date Time Dan Wilson, Partner, Audit, Technology, Media and Telecommunications Terry Liu, Partner, Accounting Advisory With two guest speakers A roadmap to capital markets readiness Learn how capital markets can fuel growth and shareholder value. Tuesday, June 27 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET Joseph Mauceri, Partner, Tax Incentives Practice Andrew McDowall, Executive Director, Tax Incentives Practice Accelerate your growth: Demystifying government funding Explore pathways to maximize opportunities and support innovation for your growing company. Tuesday, June 27 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET Katie Dunphy, Partner, ESG Kevin Horgan, Manager, ESG Improving access to capital amidst market uncertainty Discover the key drivers of this evolving operating environment and highlight how best to prepare for a more ESG-focused future. Thursday, June 29 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

KPMG partners will also be moderating panel discussions throughout the conference and can provide insights into the following:

KPMG Partner Area of expertise Zoe Willis, National Leader in Data, Digital and, Analytics, KPMG in Canada Data and Digital: • AI readiness • Digital transformation • Data strategies Kareem Sadek, Partner, Advisory, Emerging Tech Risk Leader and Cryptoassets & Blockchain Co-leader, KPMG in Canada The state of crypto assets: • Emerging technologies, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the metaverse • Responsible AI • Crypto asset market, regulation and institutional adoption Daniel Resnick, Partner, Management Consulting, Customer Practice, KPMG in Canada Financial services: • Embedded finance • Helping large organizations partner with technology firms • ESG considerations Ally Karmali, Partner, ESG, KPMG in Canada Data, Technology and ESG: • Canada's ESG Data and Technology ecosystem • A data-driven approach to Sustainability Sustainability 2.0: from reporting to ESG implementation Susie Cooke, Partner and National Leader, Tax Transformation, KPMG in Canada, KPMG Global Tax Transformation Leader Davin Gnanapragasam, Partner and National Practice Leader, Ignition Tax, KPMG in Canada The evolution of technology in tax: • New tools in Tax • The future of the tax function, and the role technology plays in it • AI and international tax rules Conor Moore, National Venture Capital (VC) Co-Leader, KPMG in the U.S. State of the Global and U.S. venture capital market.

KPMG will also be making an announcement at the conference.

