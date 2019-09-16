MEDIA ADVISORY - Kick off Smile Cookie week with - for the first time ever - a custom Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons 130 King

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, for one day only, guests who visit Tim Hortons 130 King can get their hands on a custom Smile Cookie for the first time ever. The custom cookies will be made by cookie artists who will create custom cookies for guests from a menu of 20 creative and recognizable designs or custom requests.

A few of a few of the unique designs that the cookie artist will be making at Tim Hortons 130 King. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)
Guests will be able to purchase the custom chocolate chunk cookie for $2, plus applicable taxes, and the full proceeds from every Smile Cookie purchased will be donated by Tim Hortons to The Children's Breakfast Club in Toronto – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals or community programs supported through the annual campaign.

WHAT:

For the first time ever, cookie artists are creating custom Smile Cookies for guests to kick off the
annual Smile Cookie campaign


WHEN:

Monday, September 16, 2019
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.


WHERE:

Tim Hortons 130 King
The Exchange Tower, ground floor, northeast corner of Adelaide and York St.


WHO:

Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons  
Richard Gosling, Founder and President, The Children's Breakfast Club         
Jen Wight, Smile Cookie Artist

Jessica Lee, Smile Cookie Artist

Laurie Butterworth, Smile Cookie Artist

Jamie LeBlanc, Smile Cookie Artist

Stacey McLeod, Smile Cookie Artist

