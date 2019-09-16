MEDIA ADVISORY - Kick off Smile Cookie week with - for the first time ever - a custom Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons 130 King
Sep 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, for one day only, guests who visit Tim Hortons 130 King can get their hands on a custom Smile Cookie for the first time ever. The custom cookies will be made by cookie artists who will create custom cookies for guests from a menu of 20 creative and recognizable designs or custom requests.
Guests will be able to purchase the custom chocolate chunk cookie for $2, plus applicable taxes, and the full proceeds from every Smile Cookie purchased will be donated by Tim Hortons to The Children's Breakfast Club in Toronto – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals or community programs supported through the annual campaign.
WHAT:
For the first time ever, cookie artists are creating custom Smile Cookies for guests to kick off the
WHEN:
Monday, September 16, 2019
WHERE:
Tim Hortons 130 King
WHO:
Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons
Jessica Lee, Smile Cookie Artist
Laurie Butterworth, Smile Cookie Artist
Jamie LeBlanc, Smile Cookie Artist
Stacey McLeod, Smile Cookie Artist
