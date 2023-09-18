OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will travel to New York to promote Canada's ambitious climate policy at the United Nations.

Schedule of events for Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Minister Guilbeault will participate in a panel discussion on Bridging the Divide: Making Action on the Energy Transition a Reality at Columbia University. Following the event, Minister Guilbeault will participate in a media scrum stageside.

Event: Panel Discussion and Media Availability Time: 12:55 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: Columbia University

Faculty House, Skyline Room, 4th Floor

64 Morningside Drive

New York, New York

To register for this in-person event, please contact Natalie Volk, [email protected].

Minister Guilbeault will attend the high-level Event for Nature and People and deliver remarks.

Event: Remarks Time: 7:20 p.m. (EDT) Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

3rd Floor

212 East 42nd Street

New York, New York

The event will be livestreamed on the Leaders Pledge 4 Nature website.

Schedule of events for Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Minister Guilbeault will participate in United Nations Secretary General's (UNSG) Climate Ambition Summit opening session.

Event: UNSG's Climate Ambition Summit Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: United Nations Headquarters

405 East 45th Street

New York, New York

The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.

Minister Guilbeault will moderate a panel discussion during The Global Carbon Pricing Challenge: Driving Climate Action event hosted by the Government of Canada.

Event: The Global Carbon Pricing Challenge: Driving Climate Action Time: 6:30 p.m. (EDT) Location: United Nations Headquarters

SDG Pavilion

405 East 45th Street

New York, New York

The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.

Schedule of events for Thursday, September 21, 2023

Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability on Zoom to discuss his participation at UNGA.

Event: Media Availability Time: 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: Via Zoom

Media representatives are encouraged to register for this media availability by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

Minister Guilbeault will participate in the ministerial consultations on funding arrangements for loss and damage.

Event: Ministerial Consultations on Funding Arrangements for Loss and Damage Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: United Nations Headquarters

ECOSOC Chamber

405 East 45th Street

New York, New York

The event will be livestreamed on the United Nations Web TV.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]