Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Ottawa, Ontario







9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.









Note for media:









Ministers will be available to media in the House of Commons Foyer as of 12:00 p.m.







2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.







4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and will present awards to teachers and early childhood educators.









Fourth Stage



National Arts Centre



1 Elgin Street









Notes for media:





