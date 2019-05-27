Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

May 27, 2019, 16:05 ET

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.



Note for media:



  • Ministers will be available to media in the House of Commons Foyer as of 12:00 p.m.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and will present awards to teachers and early childhood educators.



Fourth Stage

National Arts Centre

1 Elgin Street



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves at the Mezzanine level no later than 3:30 p.m.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

May 27, 2019, 16:05 ET