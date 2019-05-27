Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Français
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and will present awards to teachers and early childhood educators.
Fourth Stage
National Arts Centre
1 Elgin Street
Notes for media:
