Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, May 30, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

May 29, 2019, 18:49 ET

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



11:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.




Chamber Galleries Foyer, 3rd Floor

West Block



Note for media:



  • Open coverage for Parliamentary Press Gallery accredited media   


11:55 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.



Prime Minister's Office

West Block

Parliament Hill



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and the Canadian Council for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.



Cabinet Room


West Block


Parliament Hill



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


1:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.



Room 100

Sir John A. MacDonald Building

144 Wellington Street



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage for Parliamentary Press Gallery accredited media
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.


Montréal, Quebec

7:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Gala Phénicia organized by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Quebec, and will deliver remarks.



Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

1000, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.
  • All media must RSVP to presidence@cclgbtq.org by 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, May 30, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

May 29, 2019, 18:49 ET