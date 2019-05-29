Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, May 30, 2019
May 29, 2019, 18:49 ET
OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
11:50 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.
|
Chamber Galleries Foyer, 3rd Floor
|
West Block
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:55 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.
|
Prime Minister's Office
|
West Block
|
Parliament Hill
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and the Canadian Council for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
|
Cabinet Room
|
West Block
|
Parliament Hill
|
Note for media:
|
|
1:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.
|
Room 100
|
Sir John A. MacDonald Building
|
144 Wellington Street
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Montréal, Quebec
|
7:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Gala Phénicia organized by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Quebec, and will deliver remarks.
|
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
|
1000, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
|
Notes for media:
|
