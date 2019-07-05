Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, July 6, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the LiUNA Local 183 Family Day 2019 event, and will deliver brief remarks. Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen will be in attendance.



Downsview Park

70 Canuck Avenue



Notes for media: 




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves to the main entrance no later than 12:15 p.m.


Mississauga, Ontario


5:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the 43rd Jalsa Salana (annual convention) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains will be in attendance.



The International Centre

6900 Airport Road



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves to Entrance 5 for accreditation no later than 4:00 p.m. 

