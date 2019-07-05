Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, July 6, 2019 Français
Jul 05, 2019, 18:12 ET
OTTAWA, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the LiUNA Local 183 Family Day 2019 event, and will deliver brief remarks. Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen will be in attendance.
|
Downsview Park
|
70 Canuck Avenue
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Mississauga, Ontario
|
5:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the 43rd Jalsa Salana (annual convention) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains will be in attendance.
|
The International Centre
|
6900 Airport Road
|
Notes for media:
|
