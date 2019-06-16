Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 17, 2019

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


8:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.



Office of the Prime Minister

West Block

Parliament Hill



Note for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


Toronto, Ontario


12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Raptors Celebration.




Nathan Phillips Square

100 Queen Street West



Notes to media:



  • Open coverage for accredited media
  • Media must receive accreditation for this event through Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment


Ottawa, Ontario


4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with Muslim leaders. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen will be in attendance.




Closed to media


Montréal, Québec


6:25 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Quebec Community Groups Network.



Closed to media

