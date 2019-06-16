Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 17, 2019
Jun 16, 2019, 22:48 ET
OTTAWA, June 16, 2019
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
8:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.
Office of the Prime Minister
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
Toronto, Ontario
12:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the Raptors Celebration.
Nathan Phillips Square
100 Queen Street West
Notes to media:
Ottawa, Ontario
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with Muslim leaders. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen will be in attendance.
Closed to media
Montréal, Québec
6:25 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Quebec Community Groups Network.
Closed to media
