Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 15, 2019

Petawawa, Ontario







9:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony with military honours for the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.









Canadian Forces Base Petawawa



101 Menin Road









Notes for media:









Media accreditation is required for coverage of events at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa. Accreditation requests should be sent to Second-Lieutenant Brigitte Van Hende at Brigitte.VanHende@forces.gc.ca.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 am via the parking lot across from the Front Gate of Garrison Petawawa (Building S-113).







10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg. Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan will also participate in the meeting.









OSONS Suite, Normandy Officers' Mess



Canadian Forces Base Petawawa



101 Menin Road









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting

Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.







11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.









Main Lounge, Normandy Officers' Mess



Canadian Forces Base Petawawa



101 Menin Road









Notes for media:









Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.







11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon with Canadian Armed Forces members and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg, and will deliver brief remarks.









Patio, Normandy Officers' Mess



Canadian Forces Base Petawawa



101 Menin Road









Note for media:





