Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 15, 2019
Jul 14, 2019, 18:03 ET
OTTAWA, July 14, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Petawawa, Ontario
|
9:50 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony with military honours for the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.
|
Canadian Forces Base Petawawa
|
101 Menin Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg. Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan will also participate in the meeting.
|
OSONS Suite, Normandy Officers' Mess
|
Canadian Forces Base Petawawa
|
101 Menin Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.
|
Main Lounge, Normandy Officers' Mess
|
Canadian Forces Base Petawawa
|
101 Menin Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon with Canadian Armed Forces members and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg, and will deliver brief remarks.
|
Patio, Normandy Officers' Mess
|
Canadian Forces Base Petawawa
|
101 Menin Road
|
Note for media:
|
