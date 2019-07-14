Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, July 15, 2019

Note: All times local

Petawawa, Ontario


9:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony with military honours for the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.




 Canadian Forces Base Petawawa

101 Menin Road



Notes for media:



  • Media accreditation is required for coverage of events at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa. Accreditation requests should be sent to Second-Lieutenant Brigitte Van Hende at Brigitte.VanHende@forces.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 am via the parking lot across from the Front Gate of Garrison Petawawa (Building S-113).


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg. Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan will also participate in the meeting.




OSONS Suite, Normandy Officers' Mess

Canadian Forces Base Petawawa

101 Menin Road



Notes for media:



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.


11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg.



Main Lounge, Normandy Officers' Mess

Canadian Forces Base Petawawa

101 Menin Road



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon with Canadian Armed Forces members and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg, and will deliver brief remarks.



Patio, Normandy Officers' Mess

Canadian Forces Base Petawawa

101 Menin Road



Note for media:



  • Open coverage of brief remarks at the beginning of the luncheon
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.

