Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 7, 2019

Paris, France







10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.









Palais de l'Élysée



55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré









Note for media:









Pooled photo opportunity







10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.









Palais de l'Élysée



55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré









Note for media:









Open coverage







12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders.









Room 602, 6th Floor



Embassy of Canada



130, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré









Note for media:









Pooled photo opportunity







5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.





