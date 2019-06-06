Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 7, 2019 Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 06, 2019, 16:34 ET

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Paris, France


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.




Palais de l'Élysée

55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.



Palais de l'Élysée

55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré



Note for media:




  • Open coverage


12:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders.



Room 602, 6th Floor

Embassy of Canada

130, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


5:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 7, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 06, 2019, 16:34 ET