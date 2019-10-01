Media Advisory / Interview Opportunity - Keeping our kids cyber safe: KPMG in Canada Cyber Security Specialists available to share insight on how to protect children and teens

KPMG member firms are visiting schools around the world to help children, parents and teachers improve their #CyberSafe skills

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Cyber security threats are part of everyday life today, making it essential for everyone from children, teachers, and employees to businesses, not-for-profits and all levels of government to be aware of the risks and hone their cyber smarts.

KPMG in Canada cyber security specialists are available to comment on topical issues, including ransomware, kids and gaming, cyber insurance, the growing need for cyber talent, and recent international developments, such as the joint agreement by 27 countries on what constitutes fair and foul play in cyberspace.

Calgary :

Jeff Thomas , Partner, Advisory Services, Risk Consulting

Ottawa:

Wayne Darling , Partner, Technology Risk Consulting

Montreal:

Francis Beaudoin , Partner, National Leader, Technology Risk Consulting

, Partner, National Leader, Technology Risk Consulting Yassir Bellout, Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

Toronto:

Hartaj Nijjar, Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

John Heaton , Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

, Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting Sylvia Kingsmill , Partner, National Leader, Digital Privacy and Compliance, Forensic Services

, Partner, National Leader, Digital Privacy and Compliance, Forensic Services Rob Moerman , Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

, Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting Adil Palsetia , Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

Vancouver:

Erik Berg , Partner, Cyber Security, Risk Consulting

As part of this month's internationally recognized campaign to promote cyber security awareness, our cyber security specialists from KPMG member firms in approximately 50 countries are visiting schools to help educate students, parents and teachers on cyber issues, such as cyber bullying, protecting personal information, sharing photos, streaming videos and online gaming.

"Being cyber smart is an essential life skill for everyone," says Hartaj Nijjar, Partner, Cyber Security, KPMG in Canada. "We tell our kids to look both ways when crossing the road and warn them not to talk or accept gifts from strangers. But, kids today actually carry risk right in the palm of their hand so it's incumbent on us all as parents and teachers to ensure their online safety. Teaching our kids today not only keeps them safer but makes them more aware as adults."

Here are some tips for parents to help keep their kids #CyberSafe.

Top 6 Parent Hacks to Create a Family Online Safety Plan:

Talk early and often to both young children and teenagers

Use Parental Controls: Set content and time limits on your kids' devices, check privacy settings and monitor screen time.

Set Ground Rules and Enforce Consequences

Friend or follow your child online to check in on their social media activity, but don't stalk.

Talk to your family about hate speech online and how to distinguish between real and fake news

Be a Good Digital Citizen / Role Model: Know when and where to unplug and show your kids how to exercise judgement and be kind online

