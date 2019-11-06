Media Advisory - Internet's Governing Body Looks to Canadian Organization as Domain Name Resolution Service Provider

Canada – Resolving Global Domain Name Disputes

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - A new organization for determining whether internet domain names are being improperly held or utilized will be announced in Montreal today. The Canadian International Internet Dispute Resolution Centre (CIIDRC) will announce that they have become only the second operating provider of domain name dispute resolution services in the Western Hemisphere approved by the internet's governing body.

The selection of CIIDRC by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which is holding its global annual general meeting this week in Montreal, is seen as a significant move towards providing more choice to those who want to challenge the ownership of domain names.

"We are excited to be stepping onto the global stage by providing a leading edge, on-line platform for resolving disputes over domain names, said Barry Penner, QC, Managing Director of the CIIDRC. "With more than 350 million individual domain names now registered world-wide, there has been an increase in the number of disputes about the proper ownership and use of those names. CIIDRC will provide a 'one-stop' interactive website for resolving these disputes in a timely, neutral and cost effective manner utilizing an impressive roster of impartial and highly experience arbitrators."

