Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in West Vancouver Français
Aug 26, 2019, 15:15 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Sheila Malcolmson, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nanaimo, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
Montizambert Creek Water Filtration Plant, West Vancouver
Media dial-in numbers:
Vancouver: 604-681-0260
From Canada and US: 1-877-353-9184
Participant Pass Code: 17243#
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Pamela D'souza, Communications Manager, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 250-896-3755, pamela.dsouza@gov.bc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article