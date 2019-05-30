Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Thunder Bay Français
May 30, 2019, 13:30 ET
THUNDER BAY, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding flood and storm mitigation with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of Thunder Bay.
|
Date:
|
Friday, May 31, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Current River Park
|
570 Cumberland Street
|
Thunder Bay, Ontario
|
In case of inclement weather:
|
Boulevard Lake Pavilion
|
400 Lyon Boulevard East
|
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Amanda Nason, Communications Officer, Infrastructure & Operations, City of Thunder Bay, 807-474-4810, anason@thunderbay.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
