Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Thunder Bay Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

May 30, 2019, 13:30 ET

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding flood and storm mitigation with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of Thunder Bay.

Date:

Friday, May 31, 2019


Time:

1:00 p.m. EDT


Location:

Current River Park

570 Cumberland Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario


In case of inclement weather:

Boulevard Lake Pavilion

400 Lyon Boulevard East

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Amanda Nason, Communications Officer, Infrastructure & Operations, City of Thunder Bay, 807-474-4810, anason@thunderbay.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Thunder Bay

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

May 30, 2019, 13:30 ET