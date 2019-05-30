Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding flood and storm mitigation with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of Thunder Bay.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2019





Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT





Location: Current River Park



570 Cumberland Street



Thunder Bay, Ontario





In case of inclement weather: Boulevard Lake Pavilion

400 Lyon Boulevard East

Thunder Bay, Ontario

