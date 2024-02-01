STRATHCONA COUNTY, AB, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, His Worship Rod Frank, Mayor of Strathcona County, and Her Worship Jackie Clayton, Mayor of Grande Prairie.

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. MST



Location: Bethel Transit Terminal

650 Bethel Drive

Sherwood Park, AB T8H 2N4

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Strathcona County Communications, 780-410-6565, [email protected]; Philip Cooper, Director, Corporate Communication, The City of Grande Prairie, 780- 876-5805, [email protected]