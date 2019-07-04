Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. Peter's Bay

ST. PETER'S BAY, PE, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event regarding infrastructure investments in climate change research, and scientific innovation and post-secondary education, with the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; and Dr. Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Prince Edward Island.

Date: Friday, July 5, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. (ADT)



Location: St. Peter's Complex

1968 Cardigan Road,

Saint Peter's Bay, Prince Edward Island

