Media Advisory - Infrastructure announcement in St. Martins

ST. MARTINS, NB, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural and Economic Development; Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal; Bruce Northrup, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins on behalf of the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet Communications Inc.

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ADT)



Location: The Four Season Complex

2551 Rte. 111

St. Martins, New Brunswick

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-996-4649, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; James Maunder, VP, Public Affairs and Communications, Xplornet Communications Inc., 613-266-2250, James.maunder@corp.xplornet.com; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

