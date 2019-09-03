Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saskatoon Français

Sep 03, 2019, 16:00 ET

SASKATOON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan's Minister of Social Services and Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA; and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.

Date:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019


Time:

2:30 p.m. CST


Location:

Gordie Howe Sports Centre
Main Hall, Special Events Room
1525 Avenue P South
Saskatoon, SK 

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, Communications, 306-787-7151, dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca; Michelle Beveridge, Chief of Staff, Office of Mayor Charlie Clark, City of Saskatoon, 306-975-3500, michelle.beveridge@saskatoon.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

