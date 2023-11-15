SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations, and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. CST

Location: Media Room at City Hall

222 3rd Ave N

Saskatoon, SK S7K 0J5

