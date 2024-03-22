Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saint John
Mar 22, 2024, 16:18 ET
SAINT JOHN, NB, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick and William Forrestall, Vice-Chair of the board of directors of the New Brunswick Museum.
Date:
Monday, March 25, 2024
Time:
10:00 a.m. ADT
Location:
New Brunswick Museum
277 Douglas Avenue
Saint John, NB E2K 1E5
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-429-2624, [email protected]
