Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Portage la Prairie Français
Aug 01, 2019, 14:00 ET
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding water systems with Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Irvine Ferris, Mayor of Portage la Prairie.
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 2, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. CDT
|
Location:
|
Water Pollution Control Facility
|
400 River Road
|
Portage la Prairie, Manitoba
