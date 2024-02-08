Feb 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
PORT WILLIAMS, NS, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Date:
Friday, February 9, 2024
Time:
10 a.m. AST
Location:
Port Williams Community Centre
1045 Highway 358
Port Williams, Nova Scotia B0P 1T0
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carole Rankin, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Cell: 902-399-8173, Email: [email protected]
