Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Pender Harbour

PENDER HARBOUR, BC, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country, the Honourable Randene Neil, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Member of Legislative Assembly for Powell River – Sunshine Coast, Nick Gaskin, Executive Director, Pender Harbour Health Centre, Diane Hopkinson, Board President, Pender Harbour Health Centre Society, and Lesley Durrant, Auxiliary President, Pender Harbour Health Centre.

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026



Time: 1:00 p.m. PT



Location: Pender Harbour Health Centre

5066 Francis Peninsula Road

Madeira Park, British Columbia V0N 2H1

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Nick Gaskin, Executive Director, Pender Harbour Health Centre, 604-883-2764, [email protected]