Federal government invests in critical highway infrastructure in the Northwest Territories

INUVIK, NT, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Highway 8 will become safer and more reliable through a federal investment of $15 million under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The funding will support the replacement of three aging culverts along this important transportation corridor. The project will replace three large culverts (water crossings) along Highway 8, part of the Yukon-NWT Dempster Highway corridor. The work will help maintain safe travel conditions, improve infrastructure reliability, and support the long-term resilience of this important transportation route.

The Dempster Highway is a vital transportation corridor that supports the movement of people, goods and services across the North. Replacing these culverts will help ensure the continued reliability of the transportation network for local communities, businesses and travellers.

Quotes

"In the Northwest Territories and throughout the entire North our government is investing in the critical infrastructure that connects both our communities and our economies. By replacing these culverts along Highway 8, we are ensuring safer, more reliable travel and long-term resilience of this critical transportation route."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Highway 8 is a critical transportation link that supports northern communities, businesses and the movement of essential goods and services. Replacing these aging culverts will improve the safety and reliability of this important corridor while helping ensure it remains resilient for years to come. We appreciate the Government of Canada's investment and continued partnership in strengthening transportation infrastructure that serves residents across the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Vince McKay, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $15 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project includes the replacement of three large culverts (water crossings) along Highway 8, part of the Yukon-NWT Dempster Highway corridor, at kilometre markers 40.1, 147.0 and 266.1.

Culverts are critical infrastructure that allow water to pass beneath a roadway.

Including today's announcement, 36 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories, with a total federal contribution of more than $176.5 million and a total contribution of more than $31.3 million from territorial, municipal and Indigenous funders.

This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada Plan – Building a Better Canada

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; INF Communications, Department of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]