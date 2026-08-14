Building Canada Strong: Investing in Transportation Infrastructure in North Bay

NORTH BAY, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public and active transit keeps growing communities connected, supports local economies and provides affordable, reliable access to jobs, services and opportunities.

Through a combined investment of over $1.9 million investment in active transportation, North Bay is reaching an important milestone in active transportation and road safety. This funding will support the reconstruction and realignment of the Trout Lake Road and Laurentian Avenue intersection, one of the City's highest-collision locations. The project includes upgraded traffic signals, new pedestrian and cyclist crossings, multi-use pathways, bike lanes, and enhanced wayfinding features such as signage and benches. The project will strengthen active transportation networks, improve access to key destinations, and support sustainable transportation options for residents of all ages and abilities.

North Bay and Canada are also jointly investing an additional $1.9 million as part of the previously announced 10-year Baseline Funding commitment through the Canada Public Transit Fund. This investment will support the refurbishment of three diesel buses, a wayfinding optimization study to improve accessibility and navigation, and the installation of five new signalized pedestrian crossings. Together, these projects will support safer, more accessible, and sustainable transportation infrastructure throughout the community.

Also of note, the new Recreation and Community Centre is scheduled to open on August 21, 2026. This modern, accessible facility will feature two ice pads, a walking track, a large community room, and 14 dressing rooms to support year-round indoor and outdoor recreation. This project is supported by more than $35 million in federal funding from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Fund and the Community Stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Quotes

"Reliable public transit and safe active transportation options help connect people to jobs, services, and opportunities. Through these investments, we are supporting critical infrastructure improvements in North Bay that will enhance safety, accessibility, and mobility while helping build a more sustainable and connected community for years to come."

Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"Our government is committed to making it easier and safer for Canadians to move around their communities. These investments in North Bay will improve active transportation connections, strengthen public transit infrastructure, and help create a more accessible and inclusive transportation network for residents and visitors alike."

Pauline Rochefort, Member of Parliament for Nipissing--Timiskaming

"This funding will help us make a busy intersection safer for people walking, cycling and driving, while also improving our transit system. We appreciate the Government of Canada's support for these projects and the investment it is making in North Bay. These are practical improvements that will make a difference for residents as they move around our community every day."

His Worship, Peter Chirico, Mayor of North Bay

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Backgrounder: Building Canada Strong: Investing in Transportation Infrastructure in North Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,155,640 in this Active Transportation Fund project. The City of North Bay is contributing $770,426.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Federal funding for this ATF project is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The federal government is investing $820,000 in Baseline Funding for three projects with a combined investment with North Bay of approximately $1,950,000.

Beginning in April 2026, the City of North Bay will receive up to $4,005,900 over 10 years from the Canada Public Transit Fund.

The CPTF's Baseline Funding stream provides predictable, long-term support to Canadian communities with existing transit systems. The CPTF helps to improve public transit accessibility and reliability, encourages cleaner transportation options, facilitates easier access to essential services and economic opportunities for Canadians, and contributes to environmental sustainability and social well-being.

The federal government is making generational investments in infrastructure through the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), providing $51 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, and $3 billion per year ongoing, in a wide range of public infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

Pursuing similar objectives, both CPTF and BCSF invest in infrastructure that supports more affordable homes and builds strong communities, spurring economic activity and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades, of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

Canada Public Transit Fund

Canada Public Transit Fund

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Build Communities Strong Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/bcsf-fbcf/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Gord Young, Communication Officer, [email protected], 705-474-0400, ext. 2505