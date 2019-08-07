Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Oshawa

OSHAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario Minister of Finance; John Henry, Chair of the Region of Durham; and Shaun Collier, Mayor of Ajax.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT



Location: Grandview Children's Centre

600 Townline Road South

Oshawa, Ontario

