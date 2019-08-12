Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in North Glengarry

NORTH GLENGARRY, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for North Glengarry – Prescott – Russell; Robert Kirby, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell; and Jamie MacDonald, Mayor of North Glengarry.

Date: August 13, 2019





Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)







Location: Creek Road Bridge

[near intersection of Macleod Road and Creek Road]

North Glengarry, ON K0B1E0



In case of inclement weather: Glengarry Sports Palace







170 McDonald Blvd.







Alexandria, ON

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Sarah Huskinson, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of North Glengarry, 613-525-1625, cao@northglengarry.ca; Justin Bromberg, Chief of Staff and Communications Manager, The United Counties of Prescott and Russell, 613-675-4661 ext. 2002, JBromberg@prescott-russell.on.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

