News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Dec 05, 2024, 09:00 ET
NEW MINAS, NS, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants and Dave Corkum, Mayor of Municipality of the County of Kings and Chair of the Kings Transit Board of Directors.
Date:
Friday, December 6, 2024
Time:
10 a.m. AST
Location:
Kings Transit Authority
29 Crescent Drive,
New Minas, Nova Scotia, B4N 3G7
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Ashley Thompson, Communications Specialist, Municipality of the County of Kings, 902-680-8574, [email protected]
