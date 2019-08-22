Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in London Français

Aug 22, 2019, 11:30 ET

LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and his Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London.

Date:

Friday August 23, 2019


Time:

10:30 a.m. (EDT)


Location:

Behind City Hall
300 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario

Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

