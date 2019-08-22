Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in London Français
Aug 22, 2019, 11:30 ET
LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and his Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London.
|
Date:
|
Friday August 23, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Behind City Hall
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Adam Thompson, Manager, Government and External Relations, City of London, 519-854-4767, athompson@london.ca; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
