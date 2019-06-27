Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Inuvik

INUVIK, NT, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement regarding climate change with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. MDT



Location: Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport – Inside main terminal building

Airport Road

Inuvik, Northwest Territories

