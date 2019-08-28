Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Gold River Français
Aug 28, 2019, 16:00 ET
GOLD RIVER, NS, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding energy improvements to homes in Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw communities with the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Hugh MacKay, Member of Legislative Assembly for Chester–St. Margaret's on behalf of the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines; and Chief Paul Prosper, Energy Lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.
Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time:
2:30 p.m. ADT
Location:
The Acadia First Nation Gold River Community Centre
