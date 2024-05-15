Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Gaspésie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine

CARLETON-SUR-MER, QC, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and MP for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Mathieu Lapointe, Mayor of Carleton-sur-Mer, Daniel Côté, President, RÉGÎM and Philippe Dufort, Président and General Manager, cmētis.

Date: Friday, May 17th, 2024



Time: 9:00 a.m. EST



Location: Hôtel de ville, room Lavoie-St-Laurent

629, Perron Boulevard

Carleton-sur-Mer, Québec, G0C 1J0

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Franceska Desmarais, Communication Coordinator, RÉGÎM, 1-877-521-0841, [email protected]; Philippe Dufort, President and General Manager, cmētis, 581-573-1610, [email protected]