COBOURG, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Lucas Cleveland, Mayor of the Town of Cobourg.

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 3:15 p.m. [EST] Location: Cobourg Marina

103 3rd Street

Cobourg, ON K9A 5W9

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada; Kara Euale, Manager, Communications, Town of Cobourg