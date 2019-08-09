Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Charlottetown

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Aug 09, 2019, 13:01 ET

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding public transit infrastructure with Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit.

Date:

Monday, August 12, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. ADT


Location:

Studio 1 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts
145 Richmond Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Mike Cassidy, Owner, T3 Transit, 902-393-0139; Jennifer Gavin, Communications Officer, City of Charlottetown, (902) 629-4102, jgavin@charlottetown.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

