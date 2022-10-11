Specialized in commercial roofing, the company offers all expertise under one roof!

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Superteck Group, specializing in commercial roofing, will inaugurate its new head office on Thursday, October 20, in Longueuil.

The new head office, with its modern offices and adjacent factory, marks an important milestone in the growth of the company and paves the way for the development of new markets. The Superteck Group is the combination of Superteck Experts-Conseils, Ingétec and Millenium, subsidiaries that are recognized as among the best in the industry.

The Superteck Group manages a large part of the commercial roofing market in Quebec and Canada. Owners of industrial properties call on the company to inspect their roofs, for emergency support, engineering services, site supervision, project management and monitoring. The exclusive Symbios Connect computerized management platform allows owners to see the status of their infrastructure and necessary work in progress, in real time. In short, the Superteck Group takes care of everything related to the roof.

We invite you to come and meet the president and founder of the company, Mr. Sylvain Lortie and his dynamic team to discover their vision of the commercial roofing market as well as their innovative approach, which allows them to affirm that at Superteck Group, we take care of everything!

INAUGURATION OF SUPERTECK GROUP'S NEW HEAD OFFICE

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Location: 3200, 2nd Street, Longueuil, J3Y 8Y7

Participants: Mr. Sylvain Lortie, accompanied by his team

Registration required: please contact Marc Duchesne to confirm your attendance, at [email protected], or by phone at 514 277-3508

https://superteck.pro/

https://millenium.plus/

For further information: Marc Duchesne, [email protected], 514 277-3508