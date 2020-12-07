MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an in-person and virtual news conference for the announcement of an important green infrastructure investment in Quebec. The conference will take place in the presence of :

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

François Legault, Premier of Quebec

Pierre Fitzgibbon , Minister of Economy and Innovation

, Minister of Economy and Innovation Jonatan Julien , Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Municipal and industry representatives

Date : Tuesday, December 8, 2020



Time : 9:00 a.m EST



Location : Palais des congrès de Montréal

1001 Jean Paul Riopelle PI, Montréal

Directives

Reporters interested in attending in person or via Zoom must confirm their presence with [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Monday, December 7 .

before 5 p.m. on . Only media who have confirmed their presence will be able to access the on-site location

To respect physical distancing requirements, only one camera and one photographer will be authorized on-site for all media to access.

COVID-19 notification

A great attention will be given to physical distancing requirements and other health measures. Those wanting to attend the conference must not show symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, or must not have been in contact with anyone who had positive diagnosis in the past 14 days.

It is mandatory to wear a mask in all closed or partially covered public spaces

For more information, visit : Québec.ca/mask

