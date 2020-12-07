Media advisory: Important infrastructure announcement in Quebec Français
Dec 07, 2020, 16:03 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an in-person and virtual news conference for the announcement of an important green infrastructure investment in Quebec. The conference will take place in the presence of :
- The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
- The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant
- François Legault, Premier of Quebec
- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation
- Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
- Municipal and industry representatives
Date :
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Time :
9:00 a.m EST
Location :
Palais des congrès de Montréal
1001 Jean Paul Riopelle PI, Montréal
Directives
- Reporters interested in attending in person or via Zoom must confirm their presence with [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Monday, December 7.
- Only media who have confirmed their presence will be able to access the on-site location
- To respect physical distancing requirements, only one camera and one photographer will be authorized on-site for all media to access.
COVID-19 notification
- A great attention will be given to physical distancing requirements and other health measures. Those wanting to attend the conference must not show symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, or must not have been in contact with anyone who had positive diagnosis in the past 14 days.
- It is mandatory to wear a mask in all closed or partially covered public spaces
- For more information, visit : Québec.ca/mask
