Media Advisory - IBC teams up with Kennebecasis Regional Police Force on youth road safety

HALIFAX, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - In collaboration with the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force (KRPF) is hosting the launch of its youth distracted driving campaign. To aid the discussion on road safety, IBC has donated its desktop distracted driving simulator to the campaign. The aim of the simulation is to educate youth on the dangers of distracted driving, without the risk of being on the road. Media and elected officials in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the consequences of "texting and driving" in a safe environment.

The launch is the first in a series of local school visits that are set to take place this fall. Members of the KRPF have partnered with IBC to remind students about the importance of road safety. The sessions will include engaging activities and conversation starters to help educate youth on the consequences of distracted driving and how to prevent it.

Who: Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, Insurance Bureau of Canada

Sgt. Evan Scott, Head of Traffic Unit, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force



What: Youth distracted driving campaign launch



When: Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.



Where: Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Station

126 Millennium Dr

Quispamsis, NB

E2E 0C6

