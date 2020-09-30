Media Advisory - Health-Care Union Leaders to Call on Ford Government to Respect Female Workers' Fundamental Human Rights

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The presidents of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and SEIU Healthcare will call on the Ford government to respect the fundamental human rights of those working in female-dominated health-care professions in our nursing homes.

Despite calling these workers heroes throughout the pandemic, the Ford government is moving forward on an appeal of an April 2019 decision by Ontario's Divisional Court that significantly strengthened the pay equity rights of female-dominated professionals. The appeal is scheduled for October 6 and 7, 2020.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN and SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart will hold an online media conference on Thursday, October 1 to call on the Ford government to drop the appeal and stop wasting money fighting against pay equity for those who need and deserve it.

WHAT: Health-care unions call on government to respect the rights of those working in female-dominated professions



WHO: ONA President Vicki McKenna, SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart



WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2 p.m.



WHERE: https://zoom.us/j/93621466964?pwd=bU1peGVaa3NjbkJPQnhxeXhjUXRSQT09





Passcode: SEIUONA

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For further information: Sheree Bond, ONA: cell: (416) 986-8240; [email protected]; Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare: 905-695-1767, ext. 3044; cell: (416) 529-8909; [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.seiuhealthcare.ca/

