Media Advisory - Hampstead to Posthumously Unveil Harry Rosen's Final Outdoor Sculpture

Rosen, who died on November 15, 2018 at age of 89, worked almost up to the end on what would be his final sculpture, Self Portrait.

It was inspired by his work which involved hauling large boulders out of the lake at his beloved country home in the Laurentians. The said sculpture depicts a muscular figure pulling backwards, legs firmly planted, with both hands on a cable tied to a boulder at one end and wound around a tree stump at the other. The Bronze figure is life sized, the boulder authentic, as is the stump. Importantly, the pulley is the original one used for all the stone work he created over a 60 year period.

It is fitting that Self Portrait, Rosen's last sculpture, was created and donated to the Town of Hampstead as an inspiring portrait of a man, and placed in Ellerdale Park, to enhance the "Garden City".



Many of Rosen's sculptures grace Montreal institutions such as two at the Jewish General Hospital, Dawson College, Douglas Hospital, Segal Centre for Performing Arts, YMHA, YMCA Westmount and Cartierville, Montreal Heart Institute and the Montreal Children's Hospital at the MUHC super Hospital, to name a few. There are also three Rosen sculptures in Toronto.

Self Portrait bears the inscription, "My work is my play" - "Je crée donc je vis"

Dr. Harry Rosen was Professor Emeritus at McGill University's Faculty of Dentistry, where he initiated the first Canadian graduate program in Prosthodontics. He was a renowned master at delicate reconstructive work, and later in life transferred his professional skills and passion to creating public sculptural installations.



