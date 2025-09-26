OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by taking part in various events that foster dialogue and deepen understanding of the history and enduring impacts of the residential school system.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the children who never returned home, the Survivors who carry the weight of their experience with resilience, and the families and communities forever affected by the residential school system.

This year's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation carries special meaning because it marks 10 years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its Final Report. It is a moment to reflect on what has been accomplished since then and to acknowledge the important work that still lies ahead.

Monday, September 29, 2025 – Ottawa



1:30 p.m.

Gathering on the occasion of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Governor General will host residential school Survivors, health support workers, representatives from the Survivors' Circle and Governing Circle of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and others, to reflect upon the 10 years since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Report and look toward the next decade. The gathering will begin with brief remarks by the Governor General and include the presentation of sculptures that will form part of the permanent heart garden at Rideau Hall. These sculptures, created by First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists, commemorate the stories of Survivors through art.

Ballroom, Rideau Hall

OPEN TO MEDIA (for the remarks and presentation of the sculptures during the first half of the event)

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 – Ottawa



3:00 p.m.

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Parliament Hill

The Governor General will join residential school Survivors, Indigenous leaders and dignitaries at the national commemorative gathering on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour the thousands of lives lost or traumatically impacted by the residential school system. The gathering is hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), in partnership with APTN, CBC/Radio‑Canada, and the Algonquin Nation. The Governor General will deliver remarks.

Parliament Hill (West Block lawn)

OPEN TO MEDIA

Media contact: Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – Ottawa



12:00 p.m.

Re-raising the Survivors' Flag Ceremony

The Governor General will deliver remarks at a national ceremony to honour residential school Survivors. The Survivors' Flag, designed in consultation with Survivors from across Canada, reflects First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural traditions and serves as a powerful symbol of remembrance.

Visitor Welcome Centre, Parliament Hill (near West Block)

OPEN TO MEDIA

Note: To guarantee media access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance in advance with the contact below.

Media contact: CIRNAC media relations [email protected]

Public Events at Rideau Hall to Mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

Sunday, September 28, 2025

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Doors Open to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Rideau Hall will host a special Doors Open event to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to bring the public together to reflect on the 10 years since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Report.



Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Indigenous artwork throughout the residence on guided tours and take part in interactive art activities, including creating paper hearts for the heart garden, colouring and puzzle stations inspired by Métis artist Christi Belcourt's Honouring My Spirit Helpers, and a drop-in printmaking workshop led by educators from the Ottawa Art Gallery. The printmaking workshop will run from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to arrive before 3:30 p.m. to allow enough time to complete their work.

Learn about the Doors Open event

Rideau Hall

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sacred Fire Ceremony

Rideau Hall will host a public Sacred Fire ceremony to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples together to reflect, build community and exchange knowledge. Beginning with an opening ceremony to honour the lives lost or traumatically impacted by the residential school system, the fire will be tended to throughout the morning. The ceremony will be led by apprentice Fire Keeper Sheldon McGregor, from Kitigan Zibi. Visitors wishing to participate in the opening ceremony are asked to arrive in time for a 9:00 a.m. start.

Learn about the Sacred Fire Ceremony

Rideau Hall

Note: Photographs or video are not permitted out of respect for the sacred and ceremonial nature of this event.

Notes for media

Members of the media must confirm their attendance to [email protected] in advance and with the media contacts for each of the events.

in advance and with the media contacts for each of the events. Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

