Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Break Ground for New Affordable Housing Project in Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Carlton, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Greg Dionne, Mayor of the City of Prince Albert, a representative from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Linda Boyer, General Manager of Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. will officially break ground on a new affordable rental housing project.

August 21, 2019


1:00 p.m.


861 River Street West            

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

