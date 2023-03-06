MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Québec, and the City of Montreal will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.

Logo : City of Montréal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), Benoit Dorais, Vice-President of the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs, Josefina Blanco, responsible for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness, universal accessibility, women, youth and seniors on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, and Marina Boulos-Winton of Chez Doris, for the announcement.

Date: March 7th, 2023



Time: 9:45 a.m. ET



Location: 1437 rue Chomedey, Montreal (Activity Room located on the 3rd floor)



Media are invited to RSVP by contacting [email protected]

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Brittany Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Relations médias, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]; Marikym Gaudreault, Attachée de presse du comité exécutif, Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif, 438 925-0884